Govt reaches out to CJP amid raging protest; JP Nadda holds talks with 2-member team

The CJP said Nadda has assured them that he would hold internal talks and has requested some time to align with the government leadership on the CJP's demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Official sources confirmed that the CJP representatives met Nadda, who initiated the government outreach towards the protesters.They said talks within the government on the CJP protest were underway and there is a possibility of the government issuing a formal statement.