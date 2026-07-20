AISA activists end 23-day fast after appeal from MPs, civil society leaders

Appealing to the students to end the fast, Yogendra Yadav said, "This is not the breaking of the hunger strike, but the conclusion of this form of struggle."

Manoj Jha said the students had achieved "something massive" by exposing the government "on all fronts".

Shabana Azmi said, "We have failed as a generation to do good to our Gen Z, but you people have shown us the way forward."

Rajaram Singh told the students that "your struggle will also roar in the House of Democracy from today onwards. You have shown the entire Opposition the way to fight."