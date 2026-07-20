Teargas and lathi-charges as CJP protesters storm into central Delhi, Abhijeet Dipke detained

Large parts of central Delhi were gridlocked as the protests gathered pace. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was picked up by Delhi Police, the organisation's spokesperson said.

"Police brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters, request MPs to stand in support of students on streets," Saurav Das said.

Clashes broke out with protesters, some in school uniform, streaming into central Delhi, navigating inner lanes and attempting to find alternative routes to get as close as possible to Parliament. Some police personnel and protesters were injured.

Undeterred by the extensive barricading, they walked several kilometres, sometimes joining groups of protesters, shouting slogans stopping to wait for an opportune moment to break through and breaching layers of barricades at multiple locations.

A few kilometres away, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, requested the medical superintendent to allow him to leave "even if temporarily" to participate in the CJP's Parliament march, asserting that he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.

There was chaos in the area with security forces using batons, lathis and teargas to disperse the restive crowds near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street police. Internet was shut down in large parts of the area.