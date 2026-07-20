Aavin withdraws ghee price revision within a week after media spotlight

Proceedings issued by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, which markets the milk and dairy products under the Aavin brand on July 14 had revised the billing price, maximum retail price (MRP) and the wholesale dealer (WSD) margin for select ghee variants with effect from July 15.

Under the order, the 500-ml ghee pet jar was assigned a revised billing price of Rs 347.62 up from Rs 333.33. Likewise, the one-litre ghee pet jar was revised to a billing price of Rs 666.67 from Rs 647.62, while the one-litre ghee carton was revised to a billing price of Rs 657.14 from Rs 638.10. The proceedings also altered the commission payable to wholesale dealers and retailers.

The revised order entered the public domain soon after its issuance, triggering reports that Aavin had increased ghee prices.