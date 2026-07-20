Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan arrested over remarks against CM Vijay

Police said a case was registered against the MLA under Sections 351(3), 352 and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging criminal intimidation, making statements to disturb public peace, and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace

According to the police, Markandeyan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a in meeting organised by DMK on July 18 at the Krishnan Temple grounds in Kovilpatti to thank voters following the party's victory in the Assembly constituency.

DMK Organisation Secretary R.S. Bharathi attended the event as the chief guest. North District DMK Secretary P. Geetha Jeevan, party spokesperson Surya Vetri Kondan and several other party functionaries also addressed the gathering.