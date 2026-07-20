Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan arrested over remarks against CM Vijay

THOOTHUKUDI: Police arrested Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan on Monday (July 20) in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during a public meeting in Kovilpatti.
Police said a case was registered against the MLA under Sections 351(3), 352 and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging criminal intimidation, making statements to disturb public peace, and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace
According to the police, Markandeyan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a in meeting organised by DMK on July 18 at the Krishnan Temple grounds in Kovilpatti to thank voters following the party's victory in the Assembly constituency.
DMK Organisation Secretary R.S. Bharathi attended the event as the chief guest. North District DMK Secretary P. Geetha Jeevan, party spokesperson Surya Vetri Kondan and several other party functionaries also addressed the gathering.
Meanwhile TVK Kovilpatti North Secretary Balakrishnan lodged a complaint against the MLA with Thoothukudi District Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kannan on the night of July 18.
Following the complaint, Vilathikulam DSP Sundarapandian, District Crime Branch DSP Kannan and a team of police personnel reached the MLA's residence at Ambal Nagar in Vilathikulam on Monday morning to arrest him.
Markandeyan had just returned from his morning walk when the police informed him about the arrest. Meanwhile, a large number of DMK cadre gathered outside his residence after learning about the police action.
When the MLA attempted to leave in his own car, the police stopped him and asked him to board a police vehicle. Angered by the move, DMK workers staged a road blockade in front of the police vehicles, raising slogans against the State government. The incident led to tense scenes in the area for more than an hour.
The police later dispersed the protesters and took the MLA to the office of the Superintendent of Police in Thoothukudi for inquiry.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the SP's office. Police erected barricades at four entry points and restricted access to the premises as a large number of DMK workers gathered outside, leading to a tense situation.