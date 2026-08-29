DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 29,2026?

2) Guduvanchery suitcase murder: Prime suspect arrested in Manipur

A special police team has arrested the prime suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose dismembered body parts were found inside an unclaimed suitcase on a Tamil Nadu Express at Agra railway station. The accused, identified as Manik Uddin Laskar (22), was arrested in Manipur and brought to Chennai by train. He is currently being interrogated at the Guduvanchery police station.