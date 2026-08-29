DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 29,2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 29, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Death toll reaches 669 in Nepal flash floods
The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 669 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered on Saturday even as more than 2,000 people are still missing following the disaster.
2) Guduvanchery suitcase murder: Prime suspect arrested in Manipur
A special police team has arrested the prime suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose dismembered body parts were found inside an unclaimed suitcase on a Tamil Nadu Express at Agra railway station. The accused, identified as Manik Uddin Laskar (22), was arrested in Manipur and brought to Chennai by train. He is currently being interrogated at the Guduvanchery police station.
3) Tiruvallur acid killing: Cops form 3 teams to speed up probe
4) Cooking gas cylinder supply now smooth, says Indian Oil
The supply of cooking gas cylinders to domestic consumers has now become smooth, Indian Oil officials have said, amid disruptions caused by the prevailing international political situation affecting Strait of Hormuz, according to a Daily Thanthi report
5) Death toll following Russian attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region rises to 37
At least 37 people have been killed following a Russian strike close to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said Saturday, one of the deadliest attacks to hit Ukraine this year.
6) Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games and rest of 2026 season with ankle ligament tear
In a setback for India's athletics campaign at the Asian Games, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, including the Continental showpiece in Japan, after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training.
7) SIR draft electoral roll: 47.7 lakh voter names to be left out in Delhi; claims window opens Monday
Nearly 47.7 lakh voter names out of 1.45 crore are likely to be left out of the draft electoral roll to be published on Monday under the Special Intensive Revision, with the final roll due on November 4.
8) Maharashtra govt accepts demands of tribal students, appeals them to call off hunger strike
Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike on Saturday announced that the government had accepted all the demands of the tribal student protesters who are on a hunger strike in three cities
9) CNG price hiked Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi, adjoining cities as global LNG costs surge
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Saturday raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 3.89 per kg, citing a sharp rise in international LNG prices following a renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
10) Velavan Senthilkumar wins Budapest Open squash
India’s Velavan Senthilkumar won his maiden PSA Copper-level crown at the Budapest Open squash in the Hungarian capital, defeating Balazs Farkas in the summit clash.