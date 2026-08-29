Death toll following Russian attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region rises to 37

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, said that at least 50 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack, which also sparked a large-scale fire that spread to homes and a restaurant.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a warehouse had been struck in the village of Myla “followed by a detonation.”

He did not give details on the site, but wrote in the same message that criminal proceedings had been opened on charges of official negligence.