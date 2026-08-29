CNG price hiked Rs 3.89 per kg in Delhi, adjoining cities as global LNG costs surge

The hike, effective from 6 am on August 29, takes the CNG price in Delhi to Rs 86.98 per kg, from Rs 83.09 per kg earlier.

The increase takes the cumulative increase in Delhi CNG prices this year to nearly Rs 10 per kg. Delhi CNG was priced at Rs 77.09 per kg at the beginning of the year. It was raised by Rs 6 per kg in four installments in second half of May, taking the price to Rs 83.09 per kg before Saturday's hike.

Prices have also been increased in adjoining cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. CNG now costs Rs 95.59 per kg in Noida, Rs 95.59 in Ghaziabad and Rs 92.01 per kg in Gurugram.

Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes like VAT.

Price of natural gas piped to household kitchens for cooking remains unchanged at Rs 49.59 per standard cubic meters in Delhi.

In a statement, IGL said the increase comes after Delhi CNG prices had remained relatively stable despite a sharp rise in international gas benchmarks during the earlier phase of the Hormuz crisis.

IGL said global LNG prices have nearly doubled since July as the renewed crisis has affected LNG cargo movements through the strategic waterway.

"Despite soaring imported spot gas prices, CGD entities like IGL have been maintaining very competitive CNG prices vis-a-vis other alternative fuels for enabling sustained growth of CNG consumption in India," IGL, which retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in Delhi and adjoining cities, said.

"CNG consumers (private cars, auto and taxi, public transport users and other price-sensitive sections of society) are largely being insulated from the impact of volatile increases in imported spot LNG prices. Among gas importing countries like ours, Delhi has one of the lowest CNG retail prices in the world."