Cooking gas cylinder supply now smooth, says Indian Oil

CHENNAI: The supply of cooking gas cylinders to domestic consumers has now become smooth, Indian Oil officials have said, amid disruptions caused by the prevailing international political situation affecting Strait of Hormuz, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
An Indian Oil official gave the clarification in response to a letter from Pasha of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, who had sought information on when the supply of cooking gas cylinders would be restored.
In the response, the official said oil companies had taken extensive measures to ensure uninterrupted availability of cooking gas cylinders to domestic consumers.
To ensure equitable distribution and meet actual demand, the booking interval for domestic LPG cylinders has been temporarily revised.
Consumers in urban areas can book their next cylinder after 25 days, while those in rural areas can book one after 45 days.
The official said the measure was introduced to prevent unnecessary bookings caused by anxiety over supply amid the prevailing international situation.
In rural areas, the 45-day booking interval allows a consumer to avail of a maximum of about eight cylinders a year.
However, the average consumption of rural consumers during 2025-26 was 5.07 cylinders a year, based on a 14.2-kg cylinder.
In urban areas, the 25-day interval allows a consumer to avail of a maximum of about 14 cylinders a year. The average consumption of urban consumers during 2025-26 was 6.41 cylinders a year.
The official said the rebooking intervals have been regulated based on current consumption patterns, balanced distribution, operational requirements and the need to prevent inappropriate or excessive bookings.