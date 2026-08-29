SIR draft electoral roll: 47.7 lakh voter names to be left out; claims window opens Monday

Those excluded in the draft roll can seek inclusion by filing claims and objections from August 31 to September 30, officials said.

The draft roll will contain around 97.5 lakh electors, whose enumeration forms were submitted and digitised during the door-to-door exercise that concluded on August 17, accounting for 67.18 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,299 electors, according to figures released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The remaining 47.7 lakh electors have been marked "uncollectable" and placed in the "Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO)" categories. They will not appear in the draft roll but can seek inclusion by filing claims and objections from August 31 to September 30, officials said.