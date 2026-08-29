Guduvanchery suitcase murder: Prime suspect arrested in Manipur, woman suspect still absconding

Another woman suspect, identified as Bhagawati Maju, who is suspected to be involved in the murder, remains at large. Police have intensified the search for her. Meanwhile, efforts are also under way to recover the victim's head, which has not yet been traced.

According to police, the incident came to light on August 5 when the Tamil Nadu Express, travelling from Chennai Central to New Delhi, stopped at Agra railway station. Railway police found an unclaimed suitcase containing the dismembered body parts of a woman in one of the coaches.

Following the discovery, the Agra Railway Police registered a case and began an investigation. Special teams were subsequently formed in coordination with the Chennai City Police and Tambaram City Police after clues pointed to Chennai.