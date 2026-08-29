Maharashtra govt accepts demands of tribal students, appeals them to call off hunger strike

The demands concerned recruitment of Scheduled Tribes candidates in government service and improvement in conditions at residential schools for tribal children.

The protest in Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, which began in the aftermath of the death of three tribal girls due to snakebite at a residential school in Gadchiroli district, is expected to be called off later in the day.

Representatives of the protesting students thanked state Congress leaders and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), among others, for supporting their agitation.

Speaking to reporters here, Uike said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after holding discussions with the delegations of the protesting students, accepted all the demands raised by them.