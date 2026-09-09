DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 9, 2026?

1. TVK-led alliance to be called Secular Social Justice Vettri Alliance after alliance party meet

The Tamilaga Vettri Kalagam (TVK)-led alliance of parties supporting the state government has been named the ‘Secular Social Justice Winning Alliance’, following the second round of consultative meetings held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Wednesday (September 9), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

2. TN bypolls: DMK first off the block, announces candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram

After maintaining a studied silence when reporters asked him about the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies, DMK president MK Stalin announced candidates for the two seats. With this, the principal opposition party became the first off the block to formally enter the fray, while the ruling TVK and the other opposition party, the AIADMK, are yet to even start the process of candidate selection.

3. Thaimaaman gold ring scheme unlikely to launch on September 15

The Tamil Nadu government’s 'Thaimaaman gold ring scheme' is unlikely to be launched on September 15 as originally announced, with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s London visit reportedly affecting the schedule.

4. PMK chief opposes Pattinapakkam site for Secretariat, demands satellite administrative city

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to abandon plans to build a new Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam in the state capital.