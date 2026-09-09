DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 9, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (September 09, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TVK-led alliance to be called Secular Social Justice Vettri Alliance after alliance party meet
The Tamilaga Vettri Kalagam (TVK)-led alliance of parties supporting the state government has been named the ‘Secular Social Justice Winning Alliance’, following the second round of consultative meetings held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Wednesday (September 9), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
2. TN bypolls: DMK first off the block, announces candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram
After maintaining a studied silence when reporters asked him about the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies, DMK president MK Stalin announced candidates for the two seats. With this, the principal opposition party became the first off the block to formally enter the fray, while the ruling TVK and the other opposition party, the AIADMK, are yet to even start the process of candidate selection.
3. Thaimaaman gold ring scheme unlikely to launch on September 15
The Tamil Nadu government’s 'Thaimaaman gold ring scheme' is unlikely to be launched on September 15 as originally announced, with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s London visit reportedly affecting the schedule.
4. PMK chief opposes Pattinapakkam site for Secretariat, demands satellite administrative city
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to abandon plans to build a new Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam in the state capital.
5. Delhi building collapse: Police seek 3-day custody of owner's son, PG operator, building contractor
A labour contractor was apprehended from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan that left seven people dead, as investigators scrutinised construction and repair work at the building and a rent agreement that reportedly disclaimed liability for tenant casualty, police said on Tuesday.
6. BJP received Rs 1,473 crore during last 5 state polls, over 7 times more than Cong: EC filings
The BJP received nearly Rs 1,473 crore at its central headquarters alone during the last five state assembly elections, more than seven times the Rs 207 crore in net receipts reported by the Congress across its central and state units, according to expenditure statements filed with the Election Commission (EC).
7. Karnataka to move SC against order to release 6,000 cusecs Cauvery water to TN
8. Nepal flood death toll climbs to 1,365 as rescue efforts continue
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 1,365 on Wednesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, authorities said.
9. Hockey: India rout Chinese Taipei 15-0, enter Junior Asia Cup semifinals
Skipper Anmol Ikka smashed a whopping six goals as defending champions India ended their pool engagements with a 15-0 rout of Chinese Taipei to enter the men's semifinals of the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Wednesday.
10. Nyra Sharma becomes youngest Indian to qualify for Nationals
11. Duleep Trophy final: Kishan, Tilak underline red-ball growth; East all but seal title
Ishan Kishan and South Zone skipper Tilak Varma underlined their red ball chops with 80 and 99 respectively, but former’s half-century has more contextual value as it placed East Zone firmly on course for a Duleep Trophy triumph on the fourth day of the final here on Wednesday.