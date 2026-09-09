TVK-led coalition named as 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kalagam (TVK)-led alliance of parties supporting the state government has been named the ‘Secular Social Justice Winning Alliance’, following the second round of consultative meetings held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Wednesday (September 9), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The meeting, which began at 4 pm, was chaired by Chief Minister and TVK leader Vijay.
The alliance partners discussed the formation and functioning of the new political front led by TVK.
Vijay was also chosen as the leader of the alliance during the meeting.
TVK had contested the 2026 Assembly elections independently and emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. However, it fell short of the majority mark required to form the government on its own.
The party subsequently formed the government with the support of parties that were earlier part of the DMK-led alliance, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Left parties.
While VCK and IUML are part of the TVK Cabinet, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have extended support to the government from outside.
The move to consolidate the supporting parties under a new alliance follows an initial consultative meeting held on July 1 at a private resort in Kovalam, Chennai.
Congress, VCK, MDMK and IUML representatives attended the first meeting, while CPI and CPI(M) stayed away as they had decided to extend only external support to the TVK government.
The second round of consultations was convened to take forward discussions on the proposed alliance and strengthen coordination among the parties supporting the government.
Senior TVK functionaries and ministers, including Anand, had invited representatives of the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI and CPI(M) for Wednesday’s meeting. Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar had also personally extended invitations.
However, both CPI and CPI(M) announced that they would skip the meeting.
Representatives of the other parties attended the discussions. Congress leader Manickam Tagore, MP Praveen Chakravarty, Congress Legislative Party leader Tharahai Cuthbert, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, MP Durai Vaiko, IUML leader Kader Mohideen, Minister Shahjahan, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, MP Ravikumar and Sinthanai Selvan were among those present.
The alliance’s name, ‘Secular Social Justice Winning Alliance’, was announced at the meeting, marking a formal step towards consolidating the parties supporting the TVK-led government.