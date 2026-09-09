Duleep Trophy final: Kishan, Tilak underline red-ball growth; East all but seal title

Tilak’s 211-ball knock lifted South to 336 all out in their first innings but still remained 372 runs adrift of East’s first dig total of 708.

In their second innings, East moved to 212 for five at close, for an overall lead of 584 runs. Kumar Kushagra (34) and Kounain Quraishi (26) were batting at close and have raised 52 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket.

But those team numbers now carry a mere academic significance as East already have their hands around this season’s Duleep Trophy, courtesy that irreversibly massive first-innings lead.

However, with a couple of important Test assignments coming up — away against New Zealand and subsequently at home against Australia — the selectors now have two solid options to mull over in front of them.

Kishan, who made an expansive 270 in the first innings here, was comfortable from ball one in the ensuing essay as well during his 98-ball knock.

The left-hander started his run-making with a six off off-spinner Tripurana Vijay over mid-wicket and never really took his feet off the pedal.