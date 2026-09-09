TN bypolls: DMK first off the block, announces candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram

In a statement, Stalin said I Paranthamen, the legal wing joint secretary and a DMK spokesperson, would contest from the Madurantakam constituency.

It may be recalled that Paranthamen was the Egmore MLA from 2021 to 2026, but was denied a ticket in the Assembly election early this year. After the drubbing that the party received in the polls, he had issued an open statement criticising senior leader PK Sekarbabu, and had urged the party leadership to take corrective action. However, he has also remained a staunch loyalist, and the ticket seems to be a reward for that.