TN bypolls: DMK first off the block, announces candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram

CHENNAI: After maintaining a studied silence when reporters asked him about the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies, DMK president MK Stalin announced candidates for the two seats. With this, the principal opposition party became the first off the block to formally enter the fray, while the ruling TVK and the other opposition party, the AIADMK, are yet to even start the process of candidate selection.
In a statement, Stalin said I Paranthamen, the legal wing joint secretary and a DMK spokesperson, would contest from the Madurantakam constituency.
It may be recalled that Paranthamen was the Egmore MLA from 2021 to 2026, but was denied a ticket in the Assembly election early this year. After the drubbing that the party received in the polls, he had issued an open statement criticising senior leader PK Sekarbabu, and had urged the party leadership to take corrective action. However, he has also remained a staunch loyalist, and the ticket seems to be a reward for that.
Stalin also announced S Suganya, a newcomer, as the party’s candidate for the Dharapuram Assembly constituency, the second seat that is going to polls on October 6.
Interestingly, Stalin said the candidates were announced with the support of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), though the coalition is now reduced to only a handful of minor partners after its key partners – Congress, CPM, CPI, VCK, and IUML – have broken away and are backing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK.
Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies fell vacant following the resignation of sitting AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who then joined the ruling TVK. They are likely to be fielded by the ruling party, though the TVK is yet to formally announce its candidates.
The bypolls are politically significant as they will be the first electoral test for the three-month-old TVK government. The Election Commission has fixed October 6 as polling day, with counting scheduled for October 9. The nomination process begins on September 9 and ends on September 16.
The Madurantakam constituency has 2,11,295 voters, including 1,03,943 men, 1,07,288 women and 64 third-gender voters. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into force in the constituency.
The two seats are among seven vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The EC, however, has not announced polls for Tiruchy East, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, Perundurai, and Karur, where election-related cases concerning the returned candidates are pending. The restraint on holding by-elections in these five constituencies has been extended till September 8.
(With inputs from Bureau)