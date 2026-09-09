Thaimaaman gold ring scheme unlikely to launch on September 15; here’s why

Why was the Thaimaaman Gold Ring Scheme announced?

CM Vijay had announced the scheme on June 23 with the aim of increasing the number of children born in government hospitals. He had said it would be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

Children born in government hospitals from June 22 would be eligible, with their maternal uncles to present them with a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.