Thaimaaman gold ring scheme unlikely to launch on September 15; here’s why

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s 'Thaimaaman gold ring scheme' is unlikely to be launched on September 15 as originally announced, with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s London visit reportedly affecting the schedule.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the scheme is now expected to be launched on Friday (September 25) at a government hospital in Usilampatti, Madurai district.
CM Vijay had announced the scheme on June 23 with the aim of increasing the number of children born in government hospitals. He had said it would be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.
Children born in government hospitals from June 22 would be eligible, with their maternal uncles to present them with a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.
The government has allocated Rs 755.83 crore in the budget for the scheme for the next one year and placed an order for 4,41,667 gold rings. Joyalukkas has secured 70 per cent of the contract to supply the rings, while Kalyan Jewellers has secured the remaining 30 per cent.
With only five days remaining for the proposed launch, the scheme is unlikely to begin on September 15, reportedly because Vijay is scheduled to leave for London on Thursday to attract business investments. He will travel from Chennai to Dubai and then proceed to London.
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is expected to return to Chennai from London on the night of September 16. In view of this, the Thaimaaman Gold Ring Scheme is reportedly likely to be launched on September 25 at a government hospital in Usilampatti, Madurai district.
The Usilampatti location is said to have been chosen as the custom of giving Thaimaaman Seer is popular in the area.