Contractor held in Delhi building collapse; CM meets injured, announces aid

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Tuesday and met the families of students affected by the building collapse, announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the injured.

AIIMS in a statement said, "Of the four patients admitted, two patients, Aditya and Nitish Chib, have been discharged after receiving treatment. Neeraj Bawa remains admitted in the ICU and is in critical condition, while Asgar Ali is stable."

The compensation for the kin of those who died in the tragedy will be announced soon, sources from Gupta's office said.