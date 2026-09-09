India rout Chinese Taipei 15-0, enter Junior Asia Cup semifinals

Anmol led the charge with a sensational haul, all coming from penalty corners, as India recovered from a goalless opening quarter to overwhelm their opponents in the remaining 45 minutes.

The five-time champions finished at the top of Pool A with 10 points from three wins and a draw, while South Korea secured the other semi-final berth from the pool after edging Japan 3-2 to finish second with nine points. Japan, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei bowed out of the title race and will now compete in the classification matches.

In the opening quarter, despite enjoying possession and creating opportunities, the defending champions were unable to find a way through a resolute Taipei defence. Coach Frederic Soyez used the two-minute quarter-break effectively, rallying his players and demanding greater intensity. Aryan Xess opened India's account in the 17th minute, before Prabhdeep Singh doubled the advantage a minute later.

Gursewak Singh then made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, giving India three goals in the space of five minutes. Anmol soon got in on the action. The defender converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute to register his first goal of the evening.

Arjun Santosh Hargude added another in the 28th minute, before Anmol struck again from a set-piece in the next minute. India headed into the half-time break with a commanding 6-0 lead.

After the resumption, India continued to press high and repeatedly breached the Taipei circle, earning two penalty corners within the opening three minutes of the third quarter. Anmol made the most of both opportunities, completing his hat-trick before adding another to take his personal tally to four.