DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 8, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 08, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. DMK members evicted en masse from Assembly after they storm Well
DMK members were evicted en masse from the Assembly after they stormed the Well and raised slogans against Speaker JCD Prabhakar, protesting his refusal to expunge the allegations made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against DMK leaders on Monday.
2. CPM to skip TVK’s September 9 allies’ meeting
CPM will not participate in the meeting convened by the ruling TVK on September 9 (Wednesday) to discuss forming a new alliance, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam said Tuesday (September 8).
3. Cauvery water management body directs Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
4. Tamil Nadu: CAG audit flags gaps in SC/ST scholarship schemes, Rs 12.53 crore in irregular/delayed payments
Inadequate publicity of the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes has resulted in a large number of eligible SC/ST students being left out, according to audit findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on ‘Educational Scholarship Schemes for students belonging to SC/ST/SCC’.
5. India faces higher oil import costs as crude prices surge on West Asia supply risks
India faces the prospect of a higher oil import bill and renewed inflationary pressure after international crude prices surged on Tuesday, with Brent approaching USD 100 a barrel as escalating West Asia tensions raised concerns about disruptions to global supplies.
6. Eiffel Tower shut after staff protest over female workers being moved for Hindu group's visit
The Eiffel Tower was closed for a day on Monday after its staff went on strike over female employees being “moved away” for a visit by a Hindu religious group, according to the iconic Paris monument's management and staff.
7. Madras HC extends interim stay on the conduct of by-elections to five Assembly constituencies
Extending the interim stay on announcing bypolls to five constituencies that fell vacant after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay resigned, and the AIADMK candidates who won from the remaining four seats resigned and joined the ruling TVK, the Madras High Court said on Tuesday that the final hearing of the case would be held on September 28.
8. Nepal floods: Death toll climbs to 1,357 as rescue efforts continue
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,357 on Tuesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, authorities said.
9. El Nino effect leaves over 115,000 in Sri Lanka facing drinking water shortage
Over 115,000 people in Sri Lanka are facing drinking water shortages as an emerging El Nino condition, coupled with high temperatures and scant rainfall, intensified dry weather across parts of the island, officials said on Tuesday.
10. India enter quarterfinals with commanding 7-0 win over Japan in Women's Junior Asia Cup
The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their dominant run at the Asia Cup, cruising to a commanding 7-0 victory over Japan in their third elite pool match to secure a place in the quarterfinals here on Tuesday.