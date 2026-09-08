DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 8, 2026?

1. DMK members evicted en masse from Assembly after they storm Well

DMK members were evicted en masse from the Assembly after they stormed the Well and raised slogans against Speaker JCD Prabhakar, protesting his refusal to expunge the allegations made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against DMK leaders on Monday.

2. CPM to skip TVK’s September 9 allies’ meeting

CPM will not participate in the meeting convened by the ruling TVK on September 9 (Wednesday) to discuss forming a new alliance, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam said Tuesday (September 8).

3. Cauvery water management body directs Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

4. Tamil Nadu: CAG audit flags gaps in SC/ST scholarship schemes, Rs 12.53 crore in irregular/delayed payments

Inadequate publicity of the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes has resulted in a large number of eligible SC/ST students being left out, according to audit findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on ‘Educational Scholarship Schemes for students belonging to SC/ST/SCC’.

5. India faces higher oil import costs as crude prices surge on West Asia supply risks

India faces the prospect of a higher oil import bill and renewed inflationary pressure after international crude prices surged on Tuesday, with Brent approaching USD 100 a barrel as escalating West Asia tensions raised concerns about disruptions to global supplies.