Madras High Court extends stay on bye-elections; final hearing on September 28

The bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said this when former Perundurai MLA S Jayakumar's counsel informed the court that the election petition challenging his victory had already been dismissed and sought vacation of the stay on the proposed bye-election.

K Venkatachalapathy from Tirunelveli had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the High Court seeking to restrain the Election Commission of India from notifying and conducting bypolls in Tiruchy (East), Perundurai, Viralimalai, Karur, and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies.

The petitioner contended that conducting bye-elections before the disposal of the pending election petitions would render the proceedings infructuous, defeat the statutory rights of the election petitioners under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and frustrate the purpose of adjudicating election disputes.