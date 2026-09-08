CPM to skip TVK’s September 9 allies’ meeting

CHENNAI: CPM will not participate in the meeting convened by the ruling TVK on September 9 (Wednesday) to discuss forming a new alliance, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam said Tuesday (September 8).
Four TVK ministers met CPM leaders at the party office on September 4 and invited the party to a meeting of parties participating in the government and those extending outside support, Shanmugam said.
The TVK representatives had said the meeting was intended to form a new alliance under the TVK’s leadership, evolve a common minimum programme and face the forthcoming local body and Lok Sabha elections, he said.
“After consulting our party leadership, we have decided not to participate in the meeting,” Shanmugam said.
He clarified that the decision would not affect the CPM’s support to the government.
The CPM would separately convey its suggestions to the government on issues concerning farmers, agricultural workers, workers and the people of Tamil Nadu.
It would send a written note outlining the measures it expects the TVK government to take, leaving it to the government to accept or reject them, he said.
Shanmugam said the CPM would directly inform the TVK of its decision not to attend the meeting, just as the Ministers had personally invited the party.
Shanmugam strongly criticised the functioning of the Assembly, saying it was being turned into a forum for confrontation instead of a place to discuss people's issues and formulate laws.
“The Assembly should function as an Assembly. It should discuss people's problems, find solutions and make laws. The CPM strongly condemns the manner in which it is being turned into a forum for quarrels,” he said.
While both the ruling party and the Opposition had a responsibility to maintain the dignity of the House, the ruling party had a greater responsibility, he said.
He also criticised Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay for allegedly failing to respond to questions raised during the discussion on demands for grants relating to the police and fire and rescue services.
“Did the Chief Minister answer even one of the questions raised during the discussion?” he asked, adding that the Chief Minister had other forums, such as public meetings, to speak on political issues.
On the controversy over corruption allegations and references to the Sarkaria Commission, Shanmugam said the CPM had consistently fought corruption and challenged anyone to name another party in Tamil Nadu that had fought corruption more strongly than the Communist Party.
He said the Sarkaria Commission was appointed about five decades ago in a particular context and that no proper criminal cases or arrests had resulted from its proceedings.
Bringing up the Sarkaria Commission now was an attempt to divert attention from current issues, he alleged.
Referring to the Chief Minister's statement that three files were on his table and could be opened at any time, Shanmugam asked why the government was not addressing those issues instead of referring to the Sarkaria Commission.
“If there has been corruption or irregularities, action should be taken against whoever is responsible. The CPM is firm on this. The question is whether the TVK is equally firm on this,” he said.
On the Emergency and MISA arrests, Shanmugam said Ministers should read the Ismail Commission report and other historical records before making statements.
Describing claims that those arrested under MISA were anti-social elements as “childish” and rooted in ignorance, he said thousands of Marxists had been arrested and subjected to torture during the Emergency.