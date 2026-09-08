CPM to skip TVK’s September 9 allies’ meeting

Four TVK ministers met CPM leaders at the party office on September 4 and invited the party to a meeting of parties participating in the government and those extending outside support, Shanmugam said.

The TVK representatives had said the meeting was intended to form a new alliance under the TVK’s leadership, evolve a common minimum programme and face the forthcoming local body and Lok Sabha elections, he said.

“After consulting our party leadership, we have decided not to participate in the meeting,” Shanmugam said.

He clarified that the decision would not affect the CPM’s support to the government.

The CPM would separately convey its suggestions to the government on issues concerning farmers, agricultural workers, workers and the people of Tamil Nadu.

It would send a written note outlining the measures it expects the TVK government to take, leaving it to the government to accept or reject them, he said.

Shanmugam said the CPM would directly inform the TVK of its decision not to attend the meeting, just as the Ministers had personally invited the party.