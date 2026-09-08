DMK MLAs evicted en masse from Assembly

After the DMK MLAs were evicted, the Speaker justified his decision, saying that he had ordered their eviction as their conduct was disrupting the proceedings of the House.

When the Assembly commenced on Tuesday, DMK Whip E V Velu raised a query about the Chief Minister's speech while replying to the demand for grants for the Home Department. Velu said the Chief Minister's speech was totally contrary to the Assembly rules and referred to matters that were under court inquiry.

"The former Chief Minister and our leader was arrested a year under the MISA Act, which is already a known fact. During the Chief Minister's speech on the Sarkaria Commission, he mentioned the name of Murasoli Maran, who is deceased. This also contradicts the Assembly rules, as the names of deceased persons should not be mentioned in Assembly debates. The Sarkaria Commission itself said that no charges had been proved," he said.

Explaining the relationship between the Maran family and Chief Minister Vijay, Velu said the commemorative stamp was released by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then actor and present Chief Minister Vijay.

Terming the Chief Minister's speech against DMK leaders baseless and without evidence, Velu demanded that the speech be expunged from the House records.