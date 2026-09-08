India enter quarterfinals with commanding 7-0 win over Japan in Women's Junior Asia Cup

With nine points from three matches, India currently sit at the top of the Elite Pool.

They will face China on Wednesday in their final pool match, which will determine the top position in the pool. China currently have six points from two matches.

Having opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Korea before registering an 11-1 victory against Malaysia, India carried their attacking momentum into the clash against Japan and took control of proceedings right from the start.

India’s early pressure was rewarded in the fifth minute when Krishna Sharma found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

India doubled their advantage in the ninth minute after a foul by a Japanese defender inside the circle resulted in a penalty stroke. Supriya stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to put India 2-0 ahead.

India continued to dominate proceedings and added a third goal just before the end of the opening quarter. Purnima Yadav scored a field goal in the 14th minute as India finished the first quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Japan came out with greater attacking intent in the second quarter as they looked to find a way back into the contest, while India continued to search for opportunities to extend their advantage. However, neither side was able to add to the scoreline, and India went into the half-time break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.