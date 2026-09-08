CAG audit flags gaps in SC/ST scholarship schemes, Rs 12.53 crore in irregular/delayed payments

During 2019-22, an average of 46 per cent of schools in the eight sampled districts did not avail the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, while 39 per cent did not avail the Post-Matric Scheme. Between 2019 and 2023, the non-coverage of potentially eligible SC students ranged from 21-52 per cent for Pre-Matric and 20-29 per cent for Post-Matric scholarships. For ST students, the corresponding figures were 35-55 per cent and 30-42 per cent.

The audit also found that 2,901 students who had been sanctioned Pre-Matric or Post-Matric SC/ST scholarships during 2017-22 dropped out or were excluded the following year.

Physical scrutiny of 9,076 scholarship applications found that income/community certificates were missing from 2,569 sanctioned applications (28 per cent). The report also flagged a lack of transparency and arbitrary practices in admissions under the management quota in private institutions. Failure to ensure compliance with prescribed admission procedures resulted in scholarships being granted to ineligible students.