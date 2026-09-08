CAG audit flags gaps in SC/ST scholarship schemes, Rs 12.53 crore in irregular/delayed payments

CHENNAI: Inadequate publicity of the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes has resulted in a large number of eligible SC/ST students being left out, according to audit findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on ‘Educational Scholarship Schemes for students belonging to SC/ST/SCC’.
During 2019-22, an average of 46 per cent of schools in the eight sampled districts did not avail the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, while 39 per cent did not avail the Post-Matric Scheme. Between 2019 and 2023, the non-coverage of potentially eligible SC students ranged from 21-52 per cent for Pre-Matric and 20-29 per cent for Post-Matric scholarships. For ST students, the corresponding figures were 35-55 per cent and 30-42 per cent.
The audit also found that 2,901 students who had been sanctioned Pre-Matric or Post-Matric SC/ST scholarships during 2017-22 dropped out or were excluded the following year.
Physical scrutiny of 9,076 scholarship applications found that income/community certificates were missing from 2,569 sanctioned applications (28 per cent). The report also flagged a lack of transparency and arbitrary practices in admissions under the management quota in private institutions. Failure to ensure compliance with prescribed admission procedures resulted in scholarships being granted to ineligible students.
Scholarship disbursement was also delayed in 36,510 instances between 2017 and 2023, involving Rs 7.28 crore, with delays ranging from one month to more than a year. Another Rs 1.61 crore meant for 3,530 SC/ST/SCC beneficiaries was returned because bank accounts were blocked, frozen, closed or did not exist.
Analysis of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) data for 2022-23 revealed that 160 SC beneficiaries received the 40 per cent State share twice, while course fees were credited twice to 253 ST beneficiaries. Multiple cases were also found where beneficiaries received other scholarships or concessions simultaneously.
Further, 2,576 SCC students who were ineligible for Central funds received 60 per cent of the scholarship from the Central share during 2021-23, resulting in an incorrect payment of Rs 3.64 crore.
The audit attributed the shortcomings to the absence of a robust IT framework and online grievance redressal mechanism, as well as the non-conduct of evaluation and social audits. Required district-level and annual inspections of private institutions were also not carried out, it cited.