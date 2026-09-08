India faces higher oil import costs as crude prices surge on West Asia supply risks

Brent futures rose more than 2 per cent to around USD 99 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained almost 3 per cent to about USD 94. The latest development followed attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and heightened tensions involving Iran and the US, raising concerns about further disruption to oil flows.

India, the world's third-largest oil importing and consuming country, is particularly exposed to swings in international crude prices. It imports over 88 per cent of its crude - raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel - requirements.

A sustained increase in prices raises the country's dollar-denominated import bill and can put pressure on the trade balance and the rupee, analysts said.

Higher crude prices can also feed into domestic inflation through fuel, transport and other energy-related costs, they said, adding that impact on consumers and the wider economy depends in part on how much of the increase is passed through to domestic fuel prices and how long international prices remain elevated.