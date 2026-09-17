DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 17, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (September 17, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Centre lowers NEET-SS qualifying percentile from 50% to 30%, returns 40 TN seats
2.TN CM Vijay's UK tour secures Rs 15,300 crore investments
Tamil Nadu has attracted industrial investment commitments worth Rs 15,300 crore during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s six-day visit to the United Kingdom, according to an official statement quoted by Daily Thanthi. Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after the visit, which resulted in investment commitments expected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the State.
3.Traditional rituals, chants, devotion mark renowned Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple consecration
Thousands of devotees witnessed the Thirukuda Nanneerattu Vizha (Kumbabhishekam) at the historic Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday (September 17), as the consecration of the temple’s 12 main towers and two golden vimanas performed at 7.40 a.m.
4.US House nod for Russia sanctions bill; will take all necessary steps, says India's MEA
India on Thursday said it will take all necessary steps to protect its economic interests and ensure energy security after the US House of Representatives cleared a bill that will allow US President Donald Trump to impose punitive tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries such as India and China for procuring Russian crude oil.
5.UN-backed experts cite possible US war crimes in Iran strikes
Human rights experts commissioned by the UN's top human rights body say they have found “reasonable grounds” to believe the United States committed war crimes in two strikes in Iran, including on a school in the southern city of Minab.
6.SC expresses shock over deaths in relief camps in Manipur, asks chief secretary to respond
Expressing shock over scores of deaths in relief camps meant for the internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Manipur chief secretary to apprise it of the steps taken to probe, initiate criminal proceedings and ensure the safety of those living there.
7.At least 48 dead in Nigeria after consuming drink suspected to contain methanol, authorities say
Banji Ajaka, Ondo state's commissioner for health, said the cases had been reported in the Odigbo and Irele local government areas. A total of 182 people are believed to have been affected, he said.
8.Jammu NIA court issues NBW against LeT commander linked to Pahalgam, other major terror acts
A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah, who has been linked to several major terror attacks, including the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre, officials said on Thursday.
9.Tata Sons board approves fresh 5-year term for Chandrasekaran
The Tata Sons Ltd's board on Thursday approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman and set in motion the process to list the group's holding company, people familiar with the matter said, a twin decision that could still face a challenge from the Tata Trusts that own a majority stake in the conglomerate.
10.Huawei unveils new chip technologies as Chinese firm steps up the AI race with Nvidia
Chinese technology giant Huawei launched new chip technologies in a challenge to global leaders such as Nvidia that highlights the narrowing gap between China and the US in artificial intelligence.
11.Indian shooting coach flags long commutes, transport delays ahead of Asian Games