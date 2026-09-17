Tata Sons board for Chandra's reappointment, moves to list co; Trusts may challenge decision

The shift in the board's position follows the Reserve Bank of India's rejection last week of Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a non-banking financial company - a decision that revives the prospect of a stock listing the company had spent more than a year trying to avoid, including by repaying more than Rs 21,000 crore in debt.

Board members reasoned that continuity of leadership would reassure prospective investors ahead of any listing process, according to sources.

Potential investors typically seek assurance on management continuity once a company embarks on an initial public offering.

Tata Sons' Nomination & Remuneration Committee will formally ask Chandrasekaran, 63, to reconsider the decision he communicated to the board in August - a decision made before the RBI's ruling and under a different set of assumptions about the company's regulatory path.

Chandra decided not to seek a third term amid a lack of unanimity in the board over his reappointment.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment, but the resolution passed by a majority vote of the board, sources said.

The Trusts, which together control about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, could still contest the decision, they added.

The listing push followed the Reserve Bank of India's rejection on September 11 of Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company, an exemption that would have let the company avoid a stock-market debut.

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an "upper layer" non-banking financial company in 2022, a designation that requires listing within three years; that deadline lapsed in September 2025 while the deregistration request was under review.

Tata Sons had repaid its outstanding debt in an earlier bid to qualify for the exemption.

The listing decision exposed a rift even within the Trusts.