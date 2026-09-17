Tamil Nadu’s Rs 15,300 crore UK investment push: Motherson, GCCs and more

The agreements and letters of intent signed in London on September 14 cover sectors including automotive components, research and development, renewable energy, power infrastructure equipment and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The State government said the visit marked another step towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a trusted destination for global industrial investment.

The government said it has been actively attracting industrial investments to establish Tamil Nadu as a premier, investment-friendly hub. Through the ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu’ Investors’ Meet 2020, 97 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, securing investments worth Rs 67,452 crore and creating 1,06,998 job opportunities. It also noted that industrial investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore had been attracted within the first 100 days of the government assuming office.