Tamil Nadu’s Rs 15,300 crore UK investment push: Motherson, GCCs and more

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attracted industrial investment commitments worth Rs 15,300 crore during Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s six-day visit to the United Kingdom, according to an official statement quoted by Daily Thanthi. Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after the visit, which resulted in investment commitments expected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the State.
The agreements and letters of intent signed in London on September 14 cover sectors including automotive components, research and development, renewable energy, power infrastructure equipment and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The State government said the visit marked another step towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a trusted destination for global industrial investment.
The government said it has been actively attracting industrial investments to establish Tamil Nadu as a premier, investment-friendly hub. Through the ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu’ Investors’ Meet 2020, 97 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, securing investments worth Rs 67,452 crore and creating 1,06,998 job opportunities. It also noted that industrial investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore had been attracted within the first 100 days of the government assuming office.
During his visit, Vijay met Indian High Commissioner to the UK Kumaran Periasamy on September 12. Discussions focused on trade and investment opportunities between Tamil Nadu and the UK in the backdrop of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
The Chief Minister also held discussions with companies and business representatives from various sectors as part of efforts to attract further investments to Tamil Nadu.
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, along with its European and British joint venture partners, signed an agreement with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State’s investment promotion agency, to invest approximately Rs 11,000 crore in the State.
The investment will support design, engineering, manufacturing, integration and logistics facilities, with around 7,000 jobs expected to be created.
A leading European automotive component manufacturer also submitted a letter of intent expressing its preference for Tamil Nadu as the location for a proposed Rs 3,000 crore investment in India.
Sweden-based Sigma Technology Group, through its Indian subsidiary Shriya Solutions, signed an agreement with Guidance Tamil Nadu to expand its GCCs in Tiruchirappalli and Chennai. The expansion is expected to create 600 high-value jobs in embedded systems, electrification and industrial digitalisation.
Ernst & Young signed another MoU to establish a GCC for a multinational corporation in Tamil Nadu. Under the Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer model, the company will support the centre’s establishment and initial operations before handing it over to the parent company.
The centre, proposed along the GCC corridor on Mount-Poonamallee Road in Chennai, is expected to involve an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore and generate over 2,000 jobs.
UK-based Wilson Power Solutions also signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 300 crore in a transformer manufacturing facility in Tiruvallur district, creating 400 jobs.
During his UK visit, Chief Minister Vijay visited the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit and inspected its Race Control, racing facilities, safety systems and operational arrangements for international endurance car races. He also visited the Silverstone Museum.
The visit followed his September 3 Assembly announcement that a world-class Motor Sports City would be established in Tamil Nadu. Vijay flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup race at the circuit, in which actor and racing driver Ajith Kumar participated.
Ajith also assisted in demonstrating the circuit’s operations during the Chief Minister’s visit.
Hinduja Group executives, including Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, and Prakash Chhabria, Executive Chairman of Finolex Industries, met the Chief Minister in London.
The delegation briefed him on the progress of the Rs 2,500 crore MoU signed during the Tamil Nadu Investors’ Meet in August 2026. Discussions also covered expanding investments in renewable energy, particularly wind power, and increasing exports of commercial vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu.
Senior State government officials and Guidance Tamil Nadu representatives also held discussions with 10 companies and stakeholders from sectors such as aerospace and defence, chemicals, logistics, construction, financial services, retail and legal services.
The engagements included potential raw material procurement agreements between British trading firms and Tamil Nadu’s textile and garment manufacturers, a proposed visit by a UK aerospace and defence delegation to Hosur, and a planned visit to Chennai by a delegation from the UK’s North East Mayoral Combined Authority in October.
The government also discussed skill development partnerships in financial services, trade initiatives with the UK and an export workshop.
The Chief Minister directed State government officials to swiftly facilitate the necessary requirements for the proposed projects and ensure their establishment and operation in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay thanked the Indian High Commission, Silverstone and Michelin Le Mans authorities, investors and members of the Tamil diaspora in the UK for their support during the visit. He also expressed regret over the cancellation of a planned meeting with the Tamil community in London after the Metropolitan Police raised safety concerns.
Hundreds of fans had gathered outside The Shard, London’s tallest building, on Tuesday for the proposed meeting with the Chief Minister. However, the event was cancelled following concerns raised by the Metropolitan Police over security.
The Tamil Nadu government said the UK visit showcased the State’s skilled workforce, industrial infrastructure, business environment and investment opportunities. It reaffirmed its commitment to attracting global investments and creating employment opportunities for the youth.