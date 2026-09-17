Thousands witness kumbabhiskem at Meenakshi Amman temple

The consecration was performed simultaneously for the 12 main towers and the golden vimanas of Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar, amidst the chanting of Tamil and Sanskrit hymns.

The sacred water-filled kumbams were carried from the Yagasala to the temple’s 12 main towers and golden Vimanas for the consecrations.

The ceremony is being held after a gap of 17 years. The previous Kumbabhishekam at the temple was held on April 8, 2009.

The temple administration has made arrangements to sprinkle the sacred water on devotees using drones.