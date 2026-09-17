Thousands witness kumbabhiskem at Meenakshi Amman temple

MADURAI: Thousands of devotees witnessed the Thirukuda Nanneerattu Vizha (Kumbabhishekam) at the historic Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday (September 17), as the consecration of the temple’s 12 main towers and two golden vimanas performed at 7.40 a.m.
The consecration was performed simultaneously for the 12 main towers and the golden vimanas of Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar, amidst the chanting of Tamil and Sanskrit hymns.
The sacred water-filled kumbams were carried from the Yagasala to the temple’s 12 main towers and golden Vimanas for the consecrations.
The ceremony is being held after a gap of 17 years. The previous Kumbabhishekam at the temple was held on April 8, 2009.
The temple administration has made arrangements to sprinkle the sacred water on devotees using drones.
Ahead of the consecration, 12 phases of Yagasala poojas were conducted from September 11 to 17, with more than 300 temple priests participating in the rituals.
For the consecration, 184 yaga kundams and 56 Yagasalas were set up on North Avani Moola Street. Another 33 yaga kundams each were set up for Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar.
A total of 1,008 litres of holy water was brought from the Ganga and another 1,008 litres from seven other sacred rivers for the rituals.
Tamil Nadu Ministers S Ramesh, R Nirmal Kumar and P Viswanathan attended the ceremony.
Madurai city has been decorated for the occasion, with the temple premises adorned with flowers, banana trees and traditional festoons.
Colourful lights and laser lighting have also been installed across the temple complex, gopurams and vimanas.
In view of the large crowds, extensive security, medical and traffic arrangements have been made in and around the temple.
Around 6,500 police personnel are being deployed in shifts, while surveillance is being carried out through hundreds of cameras.
Special arrangements have also been made for devotees, including drinking-water facilities, medical camps, toilets, parking spaces and temporary bus terminals.
Following the completion of the Kumbabhishekam, devotees will be allowed inside the temple for darshan from 10 a.m.