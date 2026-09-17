SC expresses shock over deaths in relief camps in Manipur, asks chief secretary to respond

It also directed the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) to file a separate status report on the issue.

The CJI asked the MSLSA to see that FIRs are registered in all the unnatural death cases.

The bench also asked the MSLSA to see that the FIRs are investigated expeditiously and the safety of internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, besides their dignity, is ensured.

The order came from the bench after it perused the reports of the Justice Mittal committee and an IAS officer that there had been more than 30 deaths in the relief camps in Manipur and one of the deaths occurred following alleged sexual assault.

Besides, the bench expressed hope that the two special trial courts, set up to exclusively hear CBI and NIA cases arising from the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, will conclude their trials expeditiously.

Referring to reports, the bench said the details of the cases have been provided to the legal services counsel, and the petitioner victims can avail them for pursuing their matters.