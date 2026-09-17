Huawei unveils new chip technologies as Chinese firm steps up the AI race with Nvidia

Huawei's announcement Thursday at its annual key conference in Shanghai came just days before an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on September 24.

China has rapidly pursued technological self-reliance, including in chips, as US-led restrictions barred it from accessing some of the world's most advanced AI chips and cutting-edge chipmaking machines.

Huawei introduced the Atlas 960 SuperPoD computing cluster at the event, a faster successor to the model it launched only months ago with improvements in AI training and “inference,” referring to the process when a trained AI makes predictions or decisions.