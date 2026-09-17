Will take all necessary steps: MEA on US sanctions bill on Russia

The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026 that authorises Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its leading trading partners.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains "firmly committed" to ensuring the energy security of its 1.4 billion people and will take all "necessary measures" to protect its trade and economic interests.

It said the Indian side is monitoring further developments in the matter following the passage of the Act in the US Congress.

Russia has been a leading source for India's energy security requirements. India's procurement of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly in the last few years.

“As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” it said.