DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 12, 2026?

1. Property tax arrears touch Rs 847.80 crore; GCC sets September 30 deadline

With property tax arrears and current dues totalling Rs 847.80 crore, the Greater Chennai Corporation has urged property owners to clear their payments by September 30. As many as 6,03,232 property owners are yet to settle their dues.

2. TN Minister challenges Stalin to produce MISA detention order over Emergency arrest

Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday challenged DMK chief M K Stalin to produce his official detention order copy, disputing the long-standing claim that the former Chief Minister was imprisoned under MISA during the Emergency.

3. ‘I am doubting your paternity’: A Raja under fire for attacking Minister Nirmal Kumar over MISA remarks

4. DMK holds statewide agitation condemning CM Vijay's remarks against party stalwarts

The main opposition DMK on Saturday (September 12) staged protest across the state condemning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his alleged "scurrilous remarks" targeting late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and party president MK Stalin.