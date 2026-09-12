DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 12, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 12, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Property tax arrears touch Rs 847.80 crore; GCC sets September 30 deadline
With property tax arrears and current dues totalling Rs 847.80 crore, the Greater Chennai Corporation has urged property owners to clear their payments by September 30. As many as 6,03,232 property owners are yet to settle their dues.
2. TN Minister challenges Stalin to produce MISA detention order over Emergency arrest
Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday challenged DMK chief M K Stalin to produce his official detention order copy, disputing the long-standing claim that the former Chief Minister was imprisoned under MISA during the Emergency.
3. ‘I am doubting your paternity’: A Raja under fire for attacking Minister Nirmal Kumar over MISA remarks
4. DMK holds statewide agitation condemning CM Vijay's remarks against party stalwarts
The main opposition DMK on Saturday (September 12) staged protest across the state condemning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his alleged "scurrilous remarks" targeting late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and party president MK Stalin.
5. BRICS calls for IMF, World Bank reforms, opposes unilateral tariffs and sanctions
BRICS leaders on Saturday called for a sweeping reform of the global financial architecture to give emerging markets and developing economies a greater voice in the IMF and World Bank, while strongly criticising unilateral tariffs, trade restrictions and economic sanctions.
6. BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration with consensus
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India, the BRICS grouping on Saturday adopted a joint declaration with consensus, overcoming sharp divisions between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict following a series of back-channel negotiations.
7. Balaghat child deaths: CJP convernor Dipke visits tribal villages, demands accountability
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijit Dipke on Saturday visited tribal villages in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district to meet families who recently lost their children to infectious diseases and demanded accountability from the administration.
8. Nepal floods: Search operations continue for 5,000 still missing
Search operations continued in Nepal on Saturday, more than two weeks after devastating flash floods, with teams continuing efforts to trace more than 5,000 people still missing.
9. Dropped from Asian Games team, wushu player Divyanshi alleges unfair treatment, harassment
Dropped from the Asian Games squad on medical grounds, Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary on Saturday alleged physical and mental harassment at the hands of national federation, claiming that she has been replaced despite getting the doctor's clearance to compete in Japan.
10. Asian Cadet Cup to be held in Chennai from November 20-23