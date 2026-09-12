DMK holds statewide agitation condemning CM Vijay's remarks against party stalwarts

Senior leader PK Sekar Babu, leading the protest here, praised Stalin for his "sacrifices, personality, and for being humane," and also lauded him as "Mr Clean," who followed ethics and values.

Such an unblemished leader was targeted in the Assembly by the TVK-led government and DMK objected to Law Minister R Nirmalkumar's claims vis-a-vis Stalin's incarceration during the infamous Emergency (1975-77), he said.

Babu dismissed CM Vijay's recent allegations of corruption during the DMK regimes led by Karunanidhi and Stalin as mere "cinema style dialogues delivered for about an hour," in the Assembly.