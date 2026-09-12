Balaghat child deaths: CJP convernor Dipke visits tribal villages, demands accountability

Accompanied by local youth, Dipke travelled to Adori, Korka, and Bondari villages to gather details on local healthcare facilities and the circumstances surrounding the child deaths.

Dipke’s visit comes days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children, allegedly due to infectious diseases, after a PIL alleged overcrowded hospitals, contaminated drinking water, and lack of nutrition in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said, "We completely sympathise with families who have lost their children and will definitely come forward to ensure justice for them."

He questioned the administration's inaction, claiming that while the authorities had accepted the number of deaths, it had neither fixed responsibility nor taken action against any official.

"We have come only to fix responsibility and accountability," he said.

Earlier this week, the Jabalpur bench of the high court sought a response from the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children allegedly due to infectious diseases in Balaghat district.