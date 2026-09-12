Nepal floods: Search operations continue for 5,000 still missing

Nearly 1,400 people have been killed, while 13,676 people have been rescued so far, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

At least 5,130 people, including 589 foreign nationals from around 30 countries, remain missing, authorities said.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The floods also killed 43 people on the Chinese side, where more than 500 remain missing, according to Chinese media.