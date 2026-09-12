BRICS calls for IMF, World Bank reforms, opposes unilateral tariffs and sanctions

In the New Delhi Declaration, the grouping delivered a pointed warning on the global trading system, saying rising protectionism and unilateral trade measures threaten global commerce and supply chains.

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules," BRICS said.

It warned that trade-restrictive measures could "further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities".

BRICS reaffirmed support for a rules-based multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization and called for the restoration of its dispute-settlement mechanism.

"We strongly advocate for the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective, fully functioning, two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism as a foundation for trust and predictability for all WTO members," the declaration said.

It also called for "the appointment of new Appellate Body members without further delay".

The grouping backed Ethiopia and Iran's bids to join the WTO and acknowledged China's move to expand zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

BRICS also condemned unilateral economic and secondary sanctions, arguing that they have consequences for populations in targeted countries.

"We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law," the declaration said.

It said such measures have "far-reaching negative implications for the human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states".