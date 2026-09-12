TN Minister challenges Stalin to produce MISA detention order over Emergency arrest

"The fundamental question is whether he was detained under MISA or not," Kumar stated.

"If anyone is arrested under such an act, there will always be a formal detention order copy. Does Stalin or the DMK have that detention copy? He will end up being the only martyr without one," he said.

The minister dismissed the defense, noting that the ongoing 40-year controversy only hurts the DMK the more they repeatedly bring it up.

He suggested that Stalin was likely arrested on entirely different legal grounds during that era rather than under the emergency act.

The Minister further criticised DMK's reliance on secondary documents, such as historical excerpts from the Sarkaria Commission or articles printed in the party mouthpiece Murasoli, stating that news reports and witness statements cannot substitute for missing official state detention orders.

Kumar's remarks follow days of intense friction in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Tensions escalated after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay cited Sarkaria Commission documents and made jaw gesture referring to the MISA arrests, prompting protests, slogan-shouting, and the eventual eviction of DMK legislators from the House.