Property tax arrears touch Rs 847.80 crore; GCC sets September 30 deadline

CHENNAI: With property tax arrears and current dues totalling Rs 847.80 crore, the Greater Chennai Corporation has urged property owners to clear their payments by September 30. 6,03,232 property owners are yet to settle their dues.
Of the 14,15,771 property owners assessed for property tax in the city, 8,12,539 have paid their dues without arrears, the GCC said.
The deadline comes months after the corporation's special drive in July to to improve property tax compliance and is grappling with severe cash crunch. The GCC’ total bill liability for 2026-27 stands at Rs. 3,434.72 crore.
Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said owners should clear their current and pending dues by September 30 and cooperate with the civic body's essential service operations.
It urged the property owners to use its website, mobile application, WhatsApp payment link, QR code on property tax receipts and the WhatsApp chatbot at 9445161913 to make payments.