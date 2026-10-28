DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for the day, October 28, 2026?

1) Stalin seeks Presidential reference to SC over deletion of 97.37 lakh voters in TN
DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to make a Presidential reference to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution to solicit its opinion on the legality of the removal of names of 97.37 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu during the SIR.
2) Theni jailbreak: Two inmates recaptured, two more surrender; all 17 back in jail
3) Cabinet approves 3 pc hike in dearness allowance for central govt employees
4) Executioner on behalf of diabolical duo: Congress slams CEC ahead of 'public impeachment' at Kharge home
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution and been the willing executioner on behalf of the "diabolical duo", the Congress alleged on Wednesday as it prepared to hold the INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of the poll body chief at the official residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
5) Karntaka MLC polls: Congress whitewashed as Oppn sweeps all 4 seats
6) Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE President for bravery during mid-air attack
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure passenger safety during an attempted mid-air attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.
7) Cyclone Arnab | Three killed in Andhra after landfall near Narsapur; storm weakens
Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt of Cyclone Arnab, with three people killed and 31 houses damaged, a senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said on Wednesday.
8) Maharashtra Council polls: Mahayuti ahead in 3 seats, Oppn NCP (SP) leads in 2
The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti was leading in three seats while the Opposition NCP (SP) was ahead in two seats as counting was underway on Wednesday for elections to five constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, officials said.
9) Vaishnavi takes five wickets as India roll over Zimbabwe for 131
Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma foxed the Zimbabwean batters with her flight and guile, limiting the visitors to 131 in the third Women's ODI here on Wednesday.
10) Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav found dead
Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav has allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his residence, with a postmortem examination underway at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.
11) At least 40 dead in crash between 2 Spanish trains in Toledo province
A high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars and killing at least 30 people on Wednesday in central Spain, according to local media.
12) Israel polls: Golan urges Eisenkot's bloc to form government with Arab parties to oust Netanyahu
Yair Golan, leader of Israel's Democrats party, on Wednesday urged the opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form a government in partnership with Arab-led parties to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting divisions within the opposition over such cooperation.