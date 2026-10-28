Andhra worst hit by Cyclone Arnab, 3 killed

The disaster response and rescue teams of the Centre and those of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are now bracing to tackle the effects of rainfall, which is expected to continue in the two states and adjoining areas, NDRF Inspector General (IG) Narendra Singh Bundela told reporters here during a press briefing.

The cyclone has made landfall near Yanam, Puducherry, and has weakened from a very serious cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. It is estimated that it will gradually lose strength to convert into a cyclonic storm and finally into a deep depression by the evening, he said.

"North of Andhra Pradesh and the southern part of Odisha have been the most affected due to Cyclone Arnab. Strong winds and rainfall are being witnessed in a few districts of the two states," Bundela said.

"Andhra Pradesh has been the most affected... we have been informed that trees have been uprooted, 31 houses of various types have been damaged and three persons have been killed.