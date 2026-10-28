Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE President for bravery during mid-air attack

Machchhar and the flydubai crew members received the award at the presidential reception.

In this image posted on Oct. 28, 2026, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and others meet the flydubai crew members, including Indian Captain Smit Machchhar who got injured in an attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai plane, in Dubai X