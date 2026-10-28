Israel polls: Golan urges Eisenkot's bloc to form government with Arab parties to oust Netanyahu

Several allies in the opposition's "change bloc" have rejected the proposal to include Arab parties in a governing coalition, while some have also ruled out relying on their support from outside.

"Netanyahu lost. I know how to count to 120. 65 is more than 55. That's how Israeli democracy works. Period," Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), wrote on X.

Golan called for an end to what he described as racism and fear of political cooperation with Arab citizens.