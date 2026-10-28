Executioner on behalf of diabolical duo: Cong slams CEC ahead of 'public impeachment' at Kharge home

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that having been denied other locations, the "INDIA janbandhan" will be holding a public impeachment of Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on October 30.

"The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court," Ramesh said on X.

"He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next," Ramesh added, in an apparent attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress on Tuesday had claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of CEC Kumar and accused the government of trying to "silence" the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had claimed the government-run Ashok Hotel initially allowed permission to host the event but later denied it after police intervention.

He said the Congress had booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 and decided to shift the event to the site.

He said 21 parties of the INDIA bloc had planned the "public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a curtain raiser" on October 30 for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge.

"The day before yesterday, our people came to construct the infrastructure here and the police stopped them. We don't know what the reason is," said Venugopal, who, accompanied by leaders of the Delhi Congress, visited the Ramlila grounds on Tuesday to oversee arrangements for the November 1 rally.

"This means it is not the Delhi Police's decision. It is the decision of PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah and they are protecting their pet Gyanesh Kumar," he alleged.

"First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy.

"Let it be very clear, come what may, we will not rest until Modi-Shah's puppet Gyanesh Kumar is removed. If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah's house, PM Modi's house, and stage a massive dharna there. But we will fight to the finish, and until our mission is accomplished," Venugopal had said in a post on X.

He alleged that the government wants to "shut down criticism" against it.

"How many permissions will you deny, Mr Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?" he had said.

The INDIA bloc had also explored several venues, including Talkatora Stadium, Constitution Club, Mavlankar Hall, Dr Ambedkar International Centre and Ashok Hotel, but were unable to secure permission or bookings.