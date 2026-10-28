Stalin seeks Presidential reference to SC over deletion of 97.37 lakh voters in TN

In a memorandum to Murmu, Stalin requested her to "urge (the government) to initiate proceedings to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office."

Both Houses of Parliament should be convened, and the allegations against the CEC should be considered and action initiated on his removal, he said.

The SIR process across all states must be completely cancelled, and electoral roll revisions must be conducted in accordance with relevant laws by providing adequate time frame, individual notices, and an opportunity for a hearing.

An advisory opinion of the Supreme Court should be sought under Article 143 of the Constitution regarding the legality of the deletion of 97,37,832 voters who were left out of Tamil Nadu's draft electoral rolls during the SIR held in 2025, he urged.