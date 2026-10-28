Vaishnavi takes five wickets as India roll over Zimbabwe for 131

In her third ODI, Vaishnavi ran through the opposition to end with figures of five for 39 in 10 overs. She completed her maiden wicket five-wicket haul on the last ball of her 10th over.

The 20-year-old had taken four wickets in the second ODI here.

Vaishnavi was not afraid to give the ball air and Zimbabwe batters could not resist the bait, contributing to their rapid downfall. Opener Modester Mupachikwa top-scored for the visitors with 37 off 48 balls.

A series of soft dismissals early in the innings put pressure on Zimbabwe team, which has been struggling with its batting all through the white-ball tour of India.

Pacer Sayali Satghare struck in her first over with opener Loryn Phiri getting a faint tickle down the leg side.

Number three Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was the next to depart after she cut a regulation ball from Shafali Verma straight to the point fielder.

The it was the turn of Vaishnavi to weave a spin web around the opposition batters.

She first got rid of Beloved Biza before deceiving the in-form Mupachikwa. Sensing that Mupachikwa would step out, Vaishnavi went for a wide tossed up delivery to have the batter stumped by wicket-keeper Bhatia.

Her fifth and final wicket came on the last ball of her spell as Nyasha Gwanzura went for a wild slog sweep that ricocheted from the pads on to her stumps.

While Vaishnavi was the star of the show, Kranti Gaud and Satghare picked up a couple of wickets each.

With series in the bag, India made three changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud. India pacer Gaud had been rested from the second ODI.