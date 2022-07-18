TamilNadu

Kallakurichi violence: All pvt schools to function from tomorrow

Meanwhile, the School Education Department will hold a meeting on issuing notice to private schools that didn't work today in this regard.
Damaged school buses that were set on fire by a mob in Kallakurichi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Private schools association, which announced a strike following the violence against a school in Kallakurichi, has now said that all schools will work as usual from tomorrow. On Sunday, protesters sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl and set buses ablaze & vandalised the school property.

Earlier, KR Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association said private schools will not function from Monday to protest against the violence. "To condemn the attack on a school and against the government for not providing adequate protection, we are going on an indefinite protest," Nandakumar told reporters on Sunday.

Kallakurichi violence over schoolgirl’s death: Section 144 imposed

According to reports, 91% of private schools functioned across Tamil Nadu today. Around 89% of matriculation schools, 95% of nursery and primary schools, and 86% of CBSE schools were operational and district-wise details of private schools were released today.

Kallakurichi schoolgirl case transferred to CB-CID, 3 arrested

The Director of Matriculation Schools said that 100% of schools functioned in 14 districts across Tamil Nadu and 100% of CBSE schools functioned in many districts, including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai, today.

Three school officials arrested

