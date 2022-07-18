Kallakurichi violence: All pvt schools to function from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Private schools association, which announced a strike following the violence against a school in Kallakurichi, has now said that all schools will work as usual from tomorrow. On Sunday, protesters sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl and set buses ablaze & vandalised the school property.

Earlier, KR Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association said private schools will not function from Monday to protest against the violence. "To condemn the attack on a school and against the government for not providing adequate protection, we are going on an indefinite protest," Nandakumar told reporters on Sunday.