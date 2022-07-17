School buses , building set on fire after girl's suicide in Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Protest against a school in Kallakurichi following the suicide of a Class 12 girl turned violent on Sunday after agitators set fire on school building and school buses.

The deceased girl, R Srimathi, of a private higher secondary school in Chinna Salem, in Kallakurichi killed herself on Tuesday night leaving behind a note in which she claimed that two instructors had mistreated her.

On Wednesday, there were trouble after the parents and relatives of Srimathi, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem Highway shouting slogans against the school administration.

Reacting to the violence on Sunday , the state head of the police force, C Sylendra Babu warned strict action against those indulging in larceny. A number of police personnel were injured in the violence.

Additional force has been send to the Chinna Salem and Kallakurichi area and senior police officials including Thamaraikannan , ADGP , L&Order has been rushed to the scene, said DGP Sylendra Babu in press conference.

Police claimed that the protesters sought permission to stage protest saying that it will be a peaceful event. However, the protest turned violent and it went out of police control resulting the large scale arson inside the school premise.