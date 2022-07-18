278 involved in Kallakurichi violence arrested so far: EV Velu

CHENNAI: As many as 278 protesters involved in Kallakurichi violence over the death of Class 12 student, Minister for Public Works EV Velu said on Monday.
Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters, demanding justice for the death, went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised her school.
Police opened fire in the air to restrain the violent mobs and prohibitory orders were clamped. With the arrival of police reinforcements from nearby regions, the situation gradually returned to normal.
Addressing the media along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Velu said: "While investigation & legal procedures in the case were ongoing, rumors attracted people from various districts who acted violently. Protests are respectable but only when they are peaceful."
Meanwhile, it is said that protesters will be booked under IPC Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 323 (For voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance), 436, 379 (Theft), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.
